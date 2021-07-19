New England Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,484,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

LUV stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.58. 715,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,580. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

