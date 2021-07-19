New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases 850 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $3.55 on Monday, reaching $113.95. 229,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,933,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

