New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Update

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,833,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGCG traded down 0.01 on Monday, reaching 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,836. New Generation Consumer Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.06.

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Monster Marketing Group, Inc, develops, markets, sells, and distributes consumable products to consumers in North America. The company's Michelada division offers Michelada Mix under the Mucho Macho brand name; and VIP Spirits division offers liqueur infused vodka in various flavors under the Excuse brand.

