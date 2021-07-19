New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Update

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,833,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NGCG traded down 0.01 on Monday, reaching 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,836. New Generation Consumer Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.06.
About New Generation Consumer Group
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for New Generation Consumer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Generation Consumer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.