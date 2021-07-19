Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has $61.51 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 37.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 865,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 238,106 shares during the period. Brinker International comprises approximately 4.2% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $61,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,258,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Brinker International by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EAT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.51. 14,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,711. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,879.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

