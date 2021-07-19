Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 161,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,452,000. Carvana comprises approximately 2.9% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Carvana at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after purchasing an additional 430,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.15 per share, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,419,727 shares of company stock worth $398,238,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.01. 49,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,289. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $137.69 and a 1-year high of $329.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

