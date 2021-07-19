Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 710,248 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 710,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,889,000. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 6.5% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $95,524,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,150,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 34.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.23. 359,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,106,472. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

