NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in NewHold Investment were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of NewHold Investment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NewHold Investment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $843,000.

Shares of NHICU opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78. NewHold Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.02.

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

