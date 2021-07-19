Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Trading Down 6.3%

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.63. 9,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 166,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEWT. Compass Point downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Newtek Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $761.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 22.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 78.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

