Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Nexa Resources stock opened at C$10.20 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of C$6.78 and a 12-month high of C$14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -85.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

