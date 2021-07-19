NEXT (NEXT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. NEXT has a market cap of $480,032.28 and $25.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00365981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

