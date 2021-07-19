NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Short Interest Down 37.5% in June

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 687,800 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 42.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 643,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the first quarter valued at $3,203,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at $3,270,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the first quarter valued at $2,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

NXTC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.14. 1,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,299. NextCure has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $197.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.97.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

