NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). NextDecade reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEXT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NEXT opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 93,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 91,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1,745.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 437,248 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

