NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Director James L. Robo Sells 42,068 Shares

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Director James L. Robo sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $36,599.16.

James L. Robo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00.

NEE opened at $77.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,070,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 56,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 256,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 48,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

