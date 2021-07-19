NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of NGK Spark Plug from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get NGK Spark Plug alerts:

Shares of NGKSY stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.70. NGK Spark Plug has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NGK Spark Plug Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Spark Plug and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.