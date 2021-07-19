Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NPPRF stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66. Nippon Ceramic has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

About Nippon Ceramic

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

