Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NPPRF stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66. Nippon Ceramic has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $20.74.
About Nippon Ceramic
