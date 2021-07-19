NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $882,888.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,523,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,500 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $9,640,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in NMI by 45.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 926,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 290,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 144.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 290,277 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32. NMI has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

