Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NSRXD opened at $7.75 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NSRXD. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.