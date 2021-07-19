Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,000 Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Population Health Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $204,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $270,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $986,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIC opened at $9.89 on Monday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

