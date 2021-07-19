Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDIT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.86. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

