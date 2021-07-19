Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $421,000 Holdings in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HumanCo Acquisition were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $11,020,000. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,367,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,091,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,092,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,510,000.

HumanCo Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

