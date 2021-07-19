Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $453,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,697 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $155.82 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $156.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

