Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,828 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,534,000 after purchasing an additional 452,991 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after purchasing an additional 921,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $22.49 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.