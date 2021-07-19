Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 43,051 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,051 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after acquiring an additional 469,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after acquiring an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,195 shares of company stock valued at $410,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of TFC opened at $54.39 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

