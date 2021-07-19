Nord/LB Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €115.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEG. Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €136.88 ($161.04).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €131.35 ($154.53) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.97. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

