Nord/LB Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €53.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.75 ($75.00).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €58.52 ($68.85) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €53.57. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

