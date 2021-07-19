Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 536 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $33,786,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 148.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after buying an additional 183,473 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $21,696,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 112.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after buying an additional 157,694 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $133.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

