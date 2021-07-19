Nordea Investment Management AB Has $383,000 Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 566,449 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,868,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group stock opened at $126.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.87.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

