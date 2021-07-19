North Run Capital LP Purchases New Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 107,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,000. New Relic accounts for approximately 4.9% of North Run Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

NEWR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at $703,830.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.