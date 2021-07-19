Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.24% of Northern Trust worth $53,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS opened at $113.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,276 shares of company stock worth $18,530,631. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

