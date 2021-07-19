Northern Trust Corp Has $6.18 Million Stake in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Aluminum Co. of China worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 137.91 and a beta of 1.93. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

