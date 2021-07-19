Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 747,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

