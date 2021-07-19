Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,563 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,563 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.57% of EverQuote worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $832.61 million, a P/E ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,640,986.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,075 shares of company stock worth $1,210,104. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

