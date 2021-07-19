Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 271,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $16,155,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $4,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $47,357,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $3,324,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 83.48. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

