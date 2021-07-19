Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IES were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in IES by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IES by 52.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $518,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,890.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $634,987. 58.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IES stock opened at $47.81 on Monday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $996.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

