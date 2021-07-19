NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 233,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NWHUF traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.6568 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

NWHUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

