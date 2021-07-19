NOV (NYSE:NOV) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOV. Barclays raised NOV from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.89.

NYSE NOV opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.10. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NOV by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

