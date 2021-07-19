Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 382,768 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 382,768 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $37,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACB. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

