Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $36,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

OMCL opened at $150.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 195.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.80. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $154.92.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. Research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.75.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

