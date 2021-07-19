Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,112 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $38,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,180.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 54,814 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Service Co. International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 345,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after buying an additional 40,231 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $55.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 143,511 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $8,050,967.10. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,900 shares of company stock worth $11,605,626. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

