Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $39.40 Million Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.29% of M/I Homes worth $39,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,927.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $54.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.