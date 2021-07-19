Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $40.46 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,406 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $40,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Comerica by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Comerica by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

