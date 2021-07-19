Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Down 36.4% in June

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NMS remained flat at $$15.49 during trading hours on Monday. 269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.