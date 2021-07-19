Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.