Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
