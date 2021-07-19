Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Short Interest Update

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NUVR remained flat at $$24.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nuvera Communications has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $125.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Nuvera Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

