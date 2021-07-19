O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,304,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.09% of O-I Glass worth $48,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in O-I Glass by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OI opened at $15.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OI. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

