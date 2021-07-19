ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.23). ObsEva reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01).

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

ObsEva stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,612. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $143.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

