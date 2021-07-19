Odeon Capital Group Upgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Hold

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $128.68 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $5.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.70. 19,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.