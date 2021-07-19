Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ODFL. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.24.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $253.94 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.