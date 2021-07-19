Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ODFL. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.24.
Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $253.94 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.35.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.