OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $3.47 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. OMG Network has a market cap of $486.60 million and $158.25 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00011236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00266885 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000703 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.