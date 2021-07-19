One Fin Capital Management LP Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA)

One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 100,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition makes up about 0.5% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,263,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,032,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $11,089,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 2,142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVA opened at $20.36 on Monday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.79.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

